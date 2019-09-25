Rock County

Accidents

1500 BLOCK OF SYLVESTER STREET, JANESVILLE, at 6:41 p.m. Thursday. A car driven by Casedy M. Botello, 19, of 1544 Sylvester St., Janesville, when she collided with a parked trailer. Botello was reported transported for medical treatment. She was cited for inattentive driving and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

2201 GOLF COURSE ROAD PARKING LOT, JANESVILLE, at 9:55 a.m. Monday. A golf cart driven by Jerome K. Kadin, 17, of 5706 N. Vista Lane, Janesville, when he looked down and collided with a pickup truck. Kadin was reported transported for medical attention.

Charged

CHRISTOPHER C. BELL, 27, 2020 Cedar Pointe Drive, Janesville, with two counts of delivery of cocaine, three counts of felony bail jumping and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver near a park. The charges are related to three incidents in August when police say Bell sold cocaine to undercover officers.

MATTHEW J. HANSEN JR., 19, of Rockford, Illinois, with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, and disorderly conduct. The changes are related to incident Sunday when police say he choked a man he knew.