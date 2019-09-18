Rock County

Arrest

MATTHEW L. JOHNSON, 26, of Beloit, at 4:40 p.m. Thursday at Washington Street and Hamilton Avenue, Janesville. Janesville police stopped Johnson's vehicle in a high-risk stop after Rock County sheriff's officials got reports Johnson had waved a handgun toward a window while driving on Highway 11 near Hanover Road in the town of Rock. Police searched the car and recovered a 9mm Luger handgun loaded with a full magazine. Johnson was booked at the Rock County Jail for disorderly conduct while armed.

Intoxicated driving arrests

JAIME TLASECA, 39, of 136 Beloit St., Apt. 2, Walworth, at 9:35 p.m. Saturday at 1522 Bobwhite Lane, Janesville after a witness saw Tlaseca swerve all over the road, cross the centerline and drive into a ditch at Highway 14 and Milton-Shopiere Road, town of La Prairie. Tlaseca admitted to driving while intoxicated and failed sobriety tests. The arrest was listed as his third offense.

DONNA J. DENIO, 27, of 1 N. Catlin St., Apt. 101, Edgerton, at 2:41 a.m. Sunday at Highway 14 and Union Road, town of Union. Denio reportedly missed a curve in the road and crashed the vehicle on its side in the ditch.

AMBER M. MIKEL, 34, of 225 Galena Road, Janesville, at 6:02 p.m. Sunday at Gilbert Street and Footville-Hanover Road, Footville. Police stopped a vehicle Mikel was driving for speeding and smelled the odor of marijuana in the vehicle. Mikel was cited for operating with a controlled substance, although she refused a blood test.

MILIAH N. MIRZA, 31, of Elmwood, Illinois, at 12:10 a.m. Friday at 4704 Drott Drive, Janesville, after a Rock County sheriff's deputy saw Mirza drive a vehicle off the street and into a property with no headlights on.

Reported

BURGLARY at 9:40 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Henke Road, town of Harmony. A resident reported someone broke into a shed overnight and stole a Remington 870 Express pump-action shotgun, a Remington Savage .223-caliber bolt-action rifle, a black Ruger 6908 bolt-action rifle, all valued at $1,522. Also stolen were a gas-powered generator, a leaf blower, a battery charger and an air compressor, all valued at $1,170.

FRAUD at 3:32 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Woodhue Drive, town of Janesville. A resident said she had three Chase Bank debit cards mailed to her that were attached to three Chase Bank accounts she did not authorize or set up herself. No money from her own bank account was missing. Police continue to follow up with Chase Bank.