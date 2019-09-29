Rock County
Intoxicated Driving Arrest
SEAN P. MARS, 42, Janesville, at 12:56 a.m. Saturday at 2025 S. Oakhill Ave., Janesville. Mars pulled a vehicle into the driveway of the residence, where police already were at the residence checking on a “family problem.” Also cited for disorderly conduct.
Reported
VANDALISM, at 5:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2400 block of Plymouth Avenue, Janesville. A man said someone smashed the windshields of four vehicles on his property overnight, causing about $1,200 in damage. Police are investigating.