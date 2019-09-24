Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

CAMMYA M. COKES, 28, of 432 N. Walnut St., No 1/2, Janesville, at 12:12 a.m. Sunday at Henry Avenue and Riverside Drive, Beloit.

JAMES W. KERSTING, 65, of Greenfield, at 4:02 p.m. Sunday at Highway 14 and Cemetery Road, town of Bradford. Also cited for open intoxicants and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated.

BRADLEY P. LYGA, 33, of 11326 E. Tighe Road, Clinton, at 6:51 p.m. Saturday at Tighe Road and Highway 140, town of Clinton.

PAUL JOHN NESLER, 34, of 1601 N. Randall Ave., No. 55, Janesville, at 7:08 p.m. Sunday at Randall Avenue and Randolph Road, Janesville. Also cited for resisting/obstructing an officer.

Arrest

MATTHEW J. HANSEN JR., 19, of Rockford, Illinois, at 8:04 p.m. Sunday at 10409 E. Lake Shore Road, town of Clinton, on charges of strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct.