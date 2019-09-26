Walworth County

Charged

CORY J. BEASTER, 39, of 512 E. North St., Whitewater, with two counts each of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and theft of movable property. Whitewater police say on Oct. 14, 2018, Beaster stole a pickup truck worth $3,198 from a repair shop, and on Dec. 5, 2018, he stole a Ford E-350 worth about $5,500 with $3,443 worth of items inside.

STEPHANIE A. GENTILE, 31, of 958 William St., Walworth, with causing a child older than 13 to view/listen to sexual activity and exposing a child to harmful material. Walworth police say between September 2016 and July 17, 2019, she was sending a boy sexually explicit messages, pictures and videos.

KAYLA L. HARTMANN, 33, of 2321 Prairie View Drive, Delavan, with neglecting a child. Town of Delavan police say on April 6, Hartmann almost was hit with a car while she had a small child and was intoxicated, which she was not supposed to be after a previous child neglect conviction. A preliminary breath test showed her blood-alcohol concentration as 0.33.

ANTONIO L. JACKSON, 31, of 107 Turtle Creek Drive, No. 56, Delavan, with physical abuse of a child. City of Delavan police say on or about Feb. 3, Jackson hit a child he knows with a belt.

MELISSA J. MORAN, 37, of 3245 Graydon Ave., East Troy, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as party to the crime. Village of East Troy police say on June 17, they responded to a complaint about Moran’s home and found 325 grams of marijuana, 68 grams of THC edibles, psilocybin mushrooms, cash and drug paraphernalia.

NICHOLAS S. VEES, 29, of 472 E. Geneva St., No. 72, Elkhorn, with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent. Elkhorn police say on Aug. 18, Vees took the car of someone he knows without permission and got into a crash.