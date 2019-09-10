Rock County

Arrest

DANNY ISSAC PATCH, 26, of 736 N. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville, at 9:28 p.m. Sunday at his home on charges of strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct.

Intoxicated driving arrest

MICHAEL P. DUNAWAY, 33, of 1510 Elm St., Beloit, at 3:45 a.m. Saturday on County A at Tarrant Road. A passenger was cited for open intoxicants.

Reported

STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED at 6:09 a.m. Saturday at Brandherm and Merlet roads, town of Newark. An SUV stolen from Janesville had hit a tree, and the driver was not on the scene when deputies arrived.

GUNSHOT WOUND at midnight Saturday at a residence north of Janesville, after a man arrived at the Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center emergency room with a wound to his finger. Deputies determined the gun was fired negligently while the man was intoxicated.

GUN FOUND in the roadway of the 2200 block of West Red Cedar Drive, town of Janesville, at 3:24 p.m. Sunday. The weapon was a Smith & Wesson M&P9C, which deputies believed had fallen from a vehicle that was leaving the neighborhood.

Charged

JODY L. WARD, 48, of 1880 Wisconsin Ave., Beloit, with forgery, intimidation of a witness and bail jumping. Ward is accused of forcing a man to sign and deposit a $200 check and then withdraw $200 from an ATM. Later, the man told the bank to stop payment on the check, and his account was overdrawn $200 plus $47 in fees. An arrest warrant was issued.

PHILLIP J. CHEARS, 26, of 1205 Church St., Janesville, with felony failure to report to jail. Chears was convicted of second-offense intoxicated driving and failed to report to begin a four-month jail sentence by July 29. An arrest warrant was issued.