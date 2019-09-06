Rock County

Arrest

DANIEL GONZALES, 39, of 103 Chippewa Drive, Edgerton, at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, on a warrant alleging first-degree sexual assault of a child. Dane County deputies took Gonzales into custody at his home and turned him over to Rock County Sheriff’s deputies on North Goede Road in the town of Fulton.

Intoxicated driving arrests

KELLY J. WILLIAMS, 42, of 17106 W. Hafeman Road, town of Spring Valley, at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 11 at Severson Road, town of Spring Valley.

DANIEL A. WILLE, 39, of 1109 Jerome Ave., Janesville, at 12:06 a.m. Thursday on Dupont Drive at Kellogg Avenue, Janesville. Also cited for driving after suspension and left of center. The arrest was listed as his second for intoxicated driving.

GEORGE M. MATTESON, 37, of 1300 Blaine Ave., Janesville, at 5 p.m. Wednesday on Milton Avenue at Memorial Drive, Janesville. Also arrested on a probation violation.

Reported

BURGLARY at 2:59 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Hoover Street, Janesville. The homeowner reported a Samsung television, LG soundbar, money, knives, food, vaping accessories, a Ralph Lauren bag and folding saw missing.

Charged

CHARLI M. POTE, 34, of 604 S. Jackson St., Janesville, with escape. She is accused of failing to return to the jail from work-release Aug. 29. She was serving a sentence for a previous escape.

BAKARIUS L. SANDERS, 19, of 104 W. Rollin St., Edgerton, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety while armed, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of marijuana. He is accused of pointing a handgun at a woman at her Edgerton residence and possessing about 3.5 ounces of marijuana July 19 and kicking down a door July 22. An arrest warrant was issued.

CHAD E. PEHL, 45, of Davis, Illinois, with false imprisonment. He is accused of preventing a woman from leaving his room at the Lannon Stone Motel, 1524 E. Racine St., Janesville, on Tuesday.

Walworth County

Charged

KATHIE M. ACKER, 57, of 539 W. Caine St., No. 105, Whitewater, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. Whitewater police say on Aug. 29, Acker drove her car at someone in the Walmart parking lot before suddenly breaking.

KENISHA M. COLLINS, 21, of St. Paul, Minnesota, with physical abuse of a child, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Whitewater police say on Aug. 31, Collins trashed an apartment in Whitewater after being told to move out and punched a child younger than 2 years old in the face.

STACEY N. KWICINSKI, 29, of N3485 County H, No. 3, Lake Geneva, with neglecting a child younger than 6. Town of Geneva police say on July 25, Kwicinski was staying in a motel room that was extremely dirty and unsafe, all while she was intoxicated, later testing for a 0.29 blood-alcohol concentration.

SEAN M. MASON, 42, of 140 Williams St., No. 2, Williams Bay, with possession of narcotic drugs. Village of East Troy police say on Aug. 24, they stopped a car where Mason was a passenger can found him with 16 oxycodone pills.

LAURA N. MERCADO, 35, of 250 Country Club Drive, Unit F, Lake Geneva, with delivering a prescription drug, delivering marijuana to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a child and possessing drug paraphernalia. Lake Geneva police say in July and August, Mercado smoked marijuana with a teenager who was the victim in another police investigation, which led police to find smoking devices in Mercado’s room.

SEAN J. RATTRAY, 34, of 1167 Wells St., No. 3, Lake Geneva, with two counts of identity theft for financial gain, uttering a forgery and misdemeanor theft. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say between June 23 and Aug. 3, Rattray, who worked as an employee in the Grand Geneva Resort’s housekeeping department, stole checks from hotel guests.

BRENNAN A. SCHMIDT, 19, of N1295 Ivy Drive, Genoa City, with delivering THC. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on June 20, they conducted a controlled buy of 5 grams of THC wax from Schmidt.