Rock County

Arrests

STEVE M. HARRIEL, 46, of 312 River St., Janesville, at 8:39 p.m. Monday at home on suspicion of one count of possession of 5 to 15 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver. Also arrested on one count of probation violation.

JACOB J. MILLIGAN, 20, of 4218 N. Hall Road, town of Johnstown, at 2:17 a.m. Saturday at home, on suspicion of sexual assault of a child linked to at least a yearlong series of "consensual" sexual assaults of a 15-year-old female, according to reports. Police also took as evidence a small amount of marijuana, 30 grams of psylocybin mushrooms and drug paraphernalia, according to reports.

Intoxicated driving arrests

DONALD D. TEGT, 44, of Janesville, at 2:06 p.m. Monday at 1101 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Tegt was heading south on North Parker Drive on a motorcycle when a vehicle in front of him stopped. Tegt attempted to stop by laying the motorcycle on its side. He apparently was injured, but his status wasn't immediately available.

DOMINIC J. HANSON, 19, of 89 S. Huron Drive, Janesville, at 5:03 a.m. Monday at Highway 14 and Milwaukee Street, Janesville.

SKYLA L. SCHULTZ, 19, of Clyman, at 3:43 p.m. Monday at Highway 59 and Vickerman Road, town of Lima. After police stopped Schultz for speeding in a car, she told police she had smoked marijuana about an hour earlier. It was her second intoxicated driving offense.

SHANE L. KLINGER, 51, of Machesney Park, Illinois, at 7:29 p.m. Monday in the 14000 block of West Highway 81, town of Avon, after police stopped a vehicle Klinger was driving for speeding. He failed a field sobriety test, according to reports.

Charged

DAVID D. WEIGELT, 36, of 2044 Butlin Court, Beloit, with false imprisonment with use of a weapon and battery, both as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of assaulting and holding a woman against her will at a residence on Forest Avenue in the town of Beloit on Aug 27-28.

VESAL KONG, 31, of 514 Chestnut St., Janesville, with possession with intent to deliver psylocybin mushrooms, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of cocaine. He is accused of possessing 13 doses of methamphetamine/MDMA, 5 grams of cocaine and 0.4 ounces of psychoactive mushrooms when police and state Department of Corrections agents raided his home Aug. 12.

JOHNNY ESPINOZA, 20, of 727 Milwaukee St., No. 9, Clinton, with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana as a subsequent offense. He is accused of possessing a 9mm handgun with extended magazine that was used in the shooting of a Janesville woman in a drug deal gone bad in Clinton on Feb. 18 and possessing 10 grams of marijuana when police searched his residence March 11.

AARON J. HOFFMASTER, 30, of 408 N. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville, with delivery of cocaine and two counts of possession of 1 gram or less of cocaine with intent to deliver near a school. He is accused of selling crack cocaine to Janesville police informants on June 24 and July 1 and 8.

DANIEL GONZALES, 39, of 103 Chippewa Drive, Edgerton, with first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13. He is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl he knew over several years in Evansville. An arrest warrant was issued.