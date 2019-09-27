Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

PEDRO MORELOS-CAMPOS, 26, of Brodhead, at 2:01 a.m. Friday at highways and 104, town of Spring Valley.

Charged

LADARIUS P. FERGUSON, 27, of Chicago, Illinois, with felony retail theft and disorderly conduct, and DONTRELL M. CORTEZ, 21, of Bloomington, Illinois, with felony retail theft. Janesville police say on Sept. 8, 2018, Ferguson and Cortez stole a Samsung Galaxy Note 9, worth $1,049.99, from Target in Janesville.

JORDAN R. HAWKINS, 29, of Janesville with no fixed address, with robbery by use of force with a dangerous weapon. Janesville police say on Nov. 20, 2018, Hawkins used a knife to rob a gas station. Police say they later located a vehicle they believe Hawkins used and found his phone.