Rock County
Arrests
FRANCISCO LUNA, 25, of 222 Pheasant Lane, Janesville, and DANIEL A. MARTINEZ, 17, of 1414 Tyler St., Janesville, at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 1530 Bunting Lane, Janesville, both on a charge of possession with intent to deliver 200 to 1,000 grams of THC.
MELVIN. L. HUGHES, 43, of 1512 Porter Ave., Janesville, at 12:21 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at 3907 Milton Ave., Janesville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver 1 to 5 grams of cocaine and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
RALPH MITCHELL, 31, of Sun Prairie, at 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Delavan Drive and Beloit Avenue, Janesville, on charges of manufacture or delivery of less than 200 grams of THC, possession with intent to deliver less than 3 grams of amphetamine, resisting or obstructing, open intoxicants in a vehicle, bail jumping and a probation violation.
BREANNA M. HATCH, 28, if 2012 S. Dewey Ave., town of Beloit, at 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Milton Avenue and Interstate 90/39, Janesville, on charges of manufacture or delivery of less than one gram of cocaine and possession of crack cocaine.
TYQUICE L. CITCHEN, 19, of 2175 Linway Drive, Beloit, at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at the Janesville Police Department, 100 N. Jackson St., Janesville, on a felony charge of fleeing.
LAVESHIA V. BURNETT, 24, of 1218 Conde St., No. 5, Janesville, at 1:32 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at 2208 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, on charges of making a false 911 call and resisting or obstructing.
Intoxicated driving arrests
EVERETT L. JONES, 37, of 1343 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Randall Avenue and Holmes Street, Janesville.
LAUREN M.C. CURTIS, 32, of 1262 Badger St., Janesville, at 9:39 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at 2442 N. Lexington Drive, Janesville.
AMBER A. RADLOFF, 32, of 1904 E. Racine St., No. 2, at 11:34 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at 2333 Ruger Ave., Janesville.
DENNIS A. CRADDICK, 75, of 826 Eisenhower Ave., Janesville, at 10:44 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, in the 600 block of Benton Avenue, Janesville, after reports of a traffic crash.
JOHN R. WYSOCKI, 60, of 4143 Castlemoor Drive, Janesville, at 12:55 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville.
TINA A.M. WILKINS, 28, of 3720 LaMancha Drive, No.6, Janesville, at 1:47 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at 1400 Excalibur Drive, Janesville. The arrest was listed as her third for intoxicated driving.
THOMAS A. STEPHENS, 45, of 1408 Laurel Ave., Janesville, at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 29 at 1951 Center Ave., Janesville.
Reported
THEFT of a utility trailer valued at $10,000 containing tools valued at $6,000, reported at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, from the 2000 block of Nicolet Street, Janesville. The trailer and some of the tools were later found in Rockford, Illinois.