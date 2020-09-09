Rock County
Arrests
VINCENT J. LABARBERA, 19, of 1213 Mole Ave., Janesville, at 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Franklin Street and Centerway on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating without owner consent and receiving stolen property.
DAMON L. SIMMS, 29, of Brown Deer, at 11:09 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at 1524 E. Racine St., on charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery, and disorderly conduct.
Intoxicated driving arrests
KARINA PEREZ, 31, of Beloit, at 6:32 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at an undisclosed location. It was listed as a first offense. Janesville police also cited her for possessing open intoxicants.
LUIS A. SANCHEZ PEREZ, 29, of Madison, at 9:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at County M and Territorial Road, town of Union. It was listed as his second offense. A woman he knows told Rock County sheriff’s deputies that his vehicle left the road briefly because he had pulled her hair.
LORI A. SCHIEFELBEIN, 41, of 418 S. Lawrence Ave., No. 2, Janesville, at 11:46 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at Racine Street and Garfield Avenue. It was listed as a first offense.
JODY L. WARD, 49, of 1880 Wisconsin Ave., Beloit, at 9:01 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at County G and Dreiling Drive, Janesville. It was listed as a third offense. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say they also arrested Ward on charges of fleeing an officer, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charged
MAX D. BEAVER, 19, of 673 Hillside Court, Evansville, with attempting to flee an officer. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say on Aug. 8, they tried to pull over Beaver who fled at speeds reaching more than 100 mph before eventually finding and stopping him.
JAQUAN Z. LUDEKING, 17, of 5627 N. Lima Center Road, Whitewater, with two counts of child enticement. Janesville police say on Aug. 19, Ludeking had two children pull their pants down.