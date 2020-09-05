Rock County
Charged
COLTON J. BRAINARD, 29, of 3403 E. Thomas St., Milton, with neglecting a child. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Aug. 8, Brainard was intoxicated while caring for a child and texted for a preliminary blood-alcohol concentration of 0.24.
TERRYON J. CARTER, 38, of Chicago, Illinois, with battery to prisoners and criminal damage to property. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Aug. 31, Carter struck a correctional officer after two days earlier that officer used a knee strike on carter, whom they say was resisting at that time.
KRISTY M. GRAY, 31, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Janesville police say on Aug. 10, they stopped a car Gray was driving and found her with 2.2 grams of marijuana and a scale.