Rock County
Arrest
JOSEPH E. CROTTY, 57, of 624 Williams St., Janesville, at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 603 Williams St., Janesville, and at a local hospital on charges of battery to emergency medical personnel, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and two counts of bail jumping.
Intoxicated driving arrest
DANNY C. KVISTAD, 40, OF 1516 Sylvester St., Janesville, at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 2100 N. Washington St. on charges of intoxicated driving, operating while suspended and possessing a prescription drug.
Charged
KEVIN W. ROCKWOOD, 46, of Madison, with strangulation and suffocation, battery, and disorderly conduct. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Tuesday, Sept. 1, in the town of Fulton, Rockwood choked a woman he knows.
WILLIAM L. WILLIS JR., 25, of 3102 Vold Court, No. 7, Janesville, with uttering a forgery and two counts of bail jumping. Police say on July 2, Willis used stolen and forged checks at a bank in Beloit.