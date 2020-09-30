Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
GARRETT E. ALEXANDER, 32, of 1332 Putnam Ave., Janesville, at 1:07 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Benton Avenue and Hoover Street, Janesville. It was listed as a third offense.
EVAN N. BROWN, 24, of 2615 Vail Court, No. 1, Janesville, at 11:43 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Interstate 90/39 and Avalon Road, town of La Prairie. It was listed as a second offense.
MEGAN R. WITT, 34, of 328 S. Second St., Evansville, at 10:42 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at 5544 N. Eagle Road, town of Center. It was listed as a first offense.