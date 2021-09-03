Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

JAMES G. KROLL, 60, Madison, at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, in the 11000 block of North Highway 14, town of Union. The arrest was listed as his third for intoxicated driving.

Reported

THEFT of power tools and other items valued at about $5,500, from a trailer on South Florence Drive, town of Clinton, at 11:31 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27. The trailer was damaged.