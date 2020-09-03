Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
DAQUIDA R. HARRIEL, 33, of 605 Prospect Ave., Janesville, at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Court Street and Crosby Avenue, Janesville. Also arrested on a charge of possession of a prescription drug and cited for marijuana possession.
CHARLES D. MONTGOMERY, 53, of 2212 Pine View Lane, Janesville, at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville. Also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reported
FRAUD ATTEMPT at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, in the town of Janesville, where an elderly woman received a call asking her to send $15,000 to a grandson in New York City who supposedly had been in an accident. A relative intercepted a package before it was shipped.
VANDALISM at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Parker High School, 3125 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. "Kids" had toilet-papered the school. An officer stopped a car with seven passengers as it was leaving the area. A 17-year-old passenger was issued a seat belt violation ticket. Names of all seven were taken for possible enforcement action in case permanent damage was found.