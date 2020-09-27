Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
MEGHAN A. MCPHERSON, 34, of 238 Madison St., Janesville, at 8:10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at 330 N. Terrace St., Janesville.
ALFRED J. ROMERO, 46, of 1132 Bennett St., Janesville, at 2:32 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2922 N. Pontiac Drive, Janesville.
NICOLE L. TURNER, 42, of 2311 Polk St., Janesville, at 2:59 a.m. Saturday Sept. 26, at 808 E. Court St., Janesville.
Reported
THEFT in the 1700 block of Mole Avenue, Janesville. A woman said someone stole a black .22-caliber Browning deer hunting rifle from her residence. The gun is valued at $300.