Rock County
Felony arrests
RAFAEL E. MARTINEZ, 31, of Beloit, at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, in the 500 block of Cleveland Street, Beloit, on felony charges of substantial battery.
SEVEN L. WHITE, 20, of Beloit, at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, July 28, on Morningside Drive, Janesville, on felony charges of attempting to flee an officer.
COREY L. MILLER, 46, of Chicago, at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, on Parker Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver on or near multiunit public housing.
WILLIAM C. ANDERSON, 39, of Janesville, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Rock County Jail, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, on felony charges of delivering illegal articles to an inmate as a party to a crime.
AMANDA J. CHESMORE, 36, of Janesville, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Rock County Jail, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, on felony charges of delivering illegal articles to an inmate.
JOSYRUM T. WAKEFIELD, 28, of Janesville, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Rock County Jail, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, on felony charges of delivering illegal articles to an inmate as a party to a crime.
JOSE L. CRUZ BARRERA, 40, of Beloit, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, on Wisconsin Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of physical abuse of a child with the intent to cause bodily harm.
RICKY L. ROGNON JR., 35, of Edgerton, at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at home on felony charges of strangulation and suffocation and false imprisonment.
JAMES P. WENDT, 41, of Beloit, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Riverside Park, Beloit, on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs.
ANTHONY J. WESLEY, 26, of New Glarus, at 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Cobblestone Hotel, 20 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville, on felony charges of possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
MATTHEW G. O’DIERNO, 46, of Janesville, at 10:29 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on Black Bridge Road, Janesville, on felony charges of attempting to flee an officer.
BRIAN R. OLSON, 31, of town of Harmony, at 5:43 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at home on felony charges of false imprisonment and strangulation and suffocation.
ANTONIO I. HERNANDEZ, 21, of Janesville, on Friday, Sept. 2, at home on felony charges of strangulation and suffocation.
DAVID A. CARLSON, 41, of Janesville, at 7:08 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, on North Britt Road, town of Janesville, on felony charges of strangulation and suffocation.
MATTHEW D. HELGESEN, 35, of Evansville at 11:04 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at home on felony charges of strangulation and suffocation.
RONNIE V. HARRISON, 34, of Beloit, at 7:49 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at a home on South Academy Street, Janesville, on felony charges of substantial battery with a domestic abuse modifier.
JACOB A. MILLS, 33, of Brodhead, at 5:24 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, near the intersection of Skinner and Nelson roads, town of Avon, on felony charges of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver.
JASMIN VALADEZ, 30, of Beloit, at 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at home on felony charges of second-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment.
QUINTIN R. SCOTT JR., 34, of Janesville, on Monday, Sept. 5, at home on felony charges of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent by use of threat or force, attempting to take a vehicle without owner’s consent by use of threat or force, and attempting to flee an officer.
ANTHONY A. POPE, 39, of Beloit, at 12:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on Interstate 90/39 in the town of Milton, on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of a firearm by an outstate felon.
THOMAS L. HARRIS JR., 44, of Whitewater, at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the 1700 block of Windsor Court, Beloit, on felony charges of attempting to flee an officer, operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver.
ARIANA E. VEGA BENTI, 18, of Beloit, at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the 1200 block of Nelson Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, as a party to a crime.
DARREN T. NICELY, 19, of Beloit, at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the 1200 block of Nelson Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and attempting to flee an officer.
OWI arrests
JENNIE A. FIKE, 39, of Edgerton, at 3:21 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, in the 3200 block of Humes Road, Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense.
JODY L. WARD, 51, of Beloit, at 1:37 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, near the intersection of Highway 51 and Knilans Road, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, third offense.
CHRISTOPHER M. RODARMER, 44, of Beloit, at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, 3400 E. Racine St., Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
SCOTT C. ANDERSON, 34, of Beloit, at 11:37 p.m Thursday, Aug. 25, near the intersection of Highway 51 and Knilans Road, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
BREANNA L. WARNER, 31, of Janesville, at 7:58 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, near the intersection of Wuthering Hills and Skyview drives, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
BENJAMIN J. WAHRLE, 30, of Janesville, at 2:29 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on the 1200 block of Woodman Road, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
ADAM L. REIGLE, 32, of Shakopee, Minnesota, at 2:54 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the first block of North Parker Drive, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
JEROME O.F. PALMORE, 41, of Minneapolis, at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, near the intersection of Humes Road and Pontiac Drive, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
DYLIN K. ACKAH-ESSIEN, 28, of Beloit, at 3:21 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, near the intersection of Sherman Road and Highway 51, town of Rock, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
LAVESHIA V. BURNETT, 25, of Janesville, at 3:21 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, near the intersection of Sherman Road and Highway 51, town of Rock, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
Reported
FIRE at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, near the intersection of Highway 59 and Riley Road, town of Porter. Police found a pile of wires on fire and a Gatorade bottle full of gasoline on a property near the highway.
FRAUD at 4:19 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, in the 10000 block of County T, town of Avon. A man reported receiving a fraudulent unemployment claim after his health care provider experienced a data breach.
FRAUD at 10:39 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Dollar General, 507 N. Main St., Orfordville. A store clerk reported being scammed out of $200 of cigarettes after three people presented fake coupons.