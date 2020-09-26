Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
JENNIFER K. SMITH, 33, of 19 S. First St., basement apartment, Evansville, at 11:38 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, in 4500 block of West County A, Janesville, after a crash. Also cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Reported
CHASE at 11:29 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, starting on County G north of Sunny Lane, town of La Prairie. A deputy clocked a vehicle's speed at 122 mph and later found the vehicle crashed near Beloit-Rock Townline Road. The deputy reported the driver told him he was driving fast because he wanted to die. The man was held on an emergency detention.
THEFT of a pop-up camper valued at $2,400 at 2:37 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, on Newville Road and County M, town of Fulton. A Janesville woman reported she left the camper by the side of the road after it became detached from her vehicle. She left a note with her phone number saying it was not abandoned, but it was gone when she returned.
Fire
ROCK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE MAINTENANCE BUILDING, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, at 3:18 p.m. Thursday. Expired fire panel batteries in the electronics recycling bin shorted and started the fire. Damage only to the bin.