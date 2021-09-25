WARREN J. BUCHANAN, 23, of 633 Kellogg Ave., No. 7, Janesville, at 5:07 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at his residence on domestic-violence charges of false imprisonment, strangulation/suffocation and disorderly conduct.
Intoxicated driving arrests
STACEY M. FOLEY, 30, Janesville, at 3:51 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, on County B at Mineral Point Road, town of Center, after a one-vehicle crash. The arrest was listed as her first for intoxicated driving.
JEREMIAH W. ENNIS, 42, of 3535 Laramie Lane, No. 3, Janesville, at 11:46 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Center Avenue and Wolcott Street, Janesville.
Reported
THEFT on Sept. 1 in the 12000 block of South Bergen Road, town of Clinton, of copper wire and fiber optic wire from large spools belonging to Sharon Telephone Co.
CHASE by Green County sheriff's deputies, at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 on Higway 11 eastbound. The same vehicle, a red 1998 Dodge, was involved in a traffic crash at 6:42 a.m. the next day at County T and Beloit-Newark Road in the town of Avon. The owner, a Monroe resident who was out of state, did not know who was driving the vehicle. Deputies asked her to report it stolen.
