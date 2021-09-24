WILLIAM R. HIBBLER, 34, of 1116 Woodward Ave., Beloit, at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Court and Locust streets, Janesville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and a probation violation. Police report seizing a handgun and digital scales.
CALVIN T. WHITE, 33, Philadelphia, at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 100 State St., Janesville, on a Beloit police warrant for domestic abuse charges of strangulation/suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct while armed and criminal trespass. Also arrested on new charges of resisting or obstructing, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
MALIJAH A. ROBERTSON, 22, and JAVIER D. OROZOCO, 21, of 1027 Jerome Ave., Janesville, at 4:05 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, both on charges of child neglect. Police reported unsafe and unsanitary conditions at the residence. Child Protective Services took the couple’s two children into protective custody. City code enforcement deemed the residence uninhabitable.
A 10-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY referred to juvenile authorities Wednesday, Sept. 22, on charges of possessing a weapon on school grounds and disorderly conduct after the principal of Harrison Elementary School, 760 Princeton Road, Janesville, reported a student brought a BB gun to school grounds over the weekend.
GABRIEL W. JONES, 20, Watertown, at 4:42 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, on a charge of battery by prisoner. He is accused of fighting with a correctional officer at the Rock County Jail. The officer suffered minor pain in the shoulder, where Jones is accused of punching him twice.
Intoxicated driving arrests
DEVON K. MATHEWS, 34, of 309 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Jackson and Milwaukee streets, Janesville. Also arrested on a probation violation and a Walworth County Sheriff’s Office warrant and cited for driving after suspension and possession of THC and drug paraphernalia.
ROBERT C. BREESE, 47, of 1834 S. Marion Ave., Janesville, at 1:05 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Memorial Drive and Marion Avenue, Janesville.
TYLER J. NAUTA, 24, Madison, at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 109 N. Jackson St., Janesville. Also arrested on charge of carrying a concealed weapon, a handgun, without a permit.
