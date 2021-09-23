MICHAEL J. WHALEN, 40, of 2834 N. Highway 213, Evansville, at 2:56 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Fenrick and Britt roads, town of Janesville.
RICHARD R. BOUNDS, 49, of Poplar, Illinois, at 9:47 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Centre and C streets, Footville, after a vehicle hit a pedestrian. He was arrested on charges of second-offense OWI causing injury and second-degree reckless endangerment. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for evaluation of suspected minor injuries.
NICHOLAS J. LARSON, 32, of 20 Water St., Evansville, at 11:01 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in the 9800 block of North Murray Road, town of Union, after the vehicle he was driving went off the road and hit a tree. The arrest was listed as his first for intoxicated driving.
Reported
CAR THEFT at 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, on North Jones Drive in the town of Harmony. A black Toyota was taken from a garage and later recovered.
CAR THEFT at 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, on North Maple Beach Drive in the town of Milton. A black Ford Thunderbird convertible was taken from a residence. Investigators suspect a person known to the victim. A .45-caliber Colt revolver, pocketwatch and important papers also were reported missing.
BURGLARY at 5:01 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, on North Morning Meadow Lane in the town of Union. Vehicles at the residence also were accessed. Stolen in the early morning hours were gift cards, a garage door opener and an iPhone charging cord. Investigators suspect a connection with a theft of a handgun from a truck in the same area.
BB GUN WOUNDS at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, inflicted in the 3600 block of East County M in the town of Milton. Two young men who walked into Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville with wounds told investigators they shot at each other “in a nonmalicious manner.” One was treated and released. The other had a pellet surgically removed.
