Rock County
Arrests
CHEYENNE E. FREUND, 28, of 408 N. High St., Janesville, at 4:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at 320 Dodge St., Janesville, on a charge of fraudulent use of a financial card.
JEREMIAH J. FUHR, 37, of 1020 Ravine St., Janesville, at 4:22 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, in the 300 block of North Academy Street, Janesville, on charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery, and disorderly conduct.
BETHANY A. HOWER, 30, of 1934 Liberty Lane, Janesville, at 11:48 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at 1406 N. Lexington Drive, Janesville, on charges of operating a vehicle without owner consent, reckless driving and hit-and-run.
JACOB T. VELIZ MUNOZ, 17, of 18 S. Wisconsin St., Janesville, at 2:52 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at 152 S. High St., Janesville, on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, theft and felony bail jumping.
Charged
XAVIER M.I. BROWN, 22, of 330 Parkside Drive, Whitewater, with strangulation and suffocation, battery, and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Thursday, Sept. 17, Brown struck and choked a woman he knows.
TRENTON G. HOLSTEN, 19, of Madison, with attempting to flee officer and hit-and-run. Wisconsin State Patrol says on July 24, Holsten sped away from them on Interstate 90/39 and struck another car. When a State Patrol official reached him later by phone, the criminal complaint quotes him as saying, "Yaaaaa, I'm in Portage. I did it. You got to come get me."