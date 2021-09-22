MAXSON CHAN, 28, of 203 S. Locust St., Janesville, at 3:07 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at 314 W. Racine St., Janesville, on a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a probation violation.
JOSHUA M. GREEN, 23, of 2034 Adel St., Janesville, at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 109 N. Jackson St., Janesville. on charges of attempted battery or threat to law enforcement, resisting or obstructing, and disorderly conduct.
DRURY J. NIEBUHR, 24, of 372 Rockport Road, Janesville, at 11:12 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at 714 Center Ave., Janesville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver less than 200 grams of THC and a probation violation.
EARL JONES JR., 49, of 532 S. Franklin St., Janesville, at 5:08 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at 338 N. High St., No. 6, Janesville, on charges of false imprisonment, disorderly conduct while armed and a probation violation.
JUSTIN H. LIETZ, 41, of 1137 N. Lexington Drive, Janesville, at 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at his home on a charge of physical abuse of a child.
Intoxicated driving arrests
RAYMOND P. KJENDLIE, 48, LaFarge, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 3520 Milton Ave., Janesville.
CHLOE E. MATTINGLY, 26, of 402 E. Holmes St., Janesville, at 1:25 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Ringold Street and Ruger Avenue, Janesville.
DANIEL ADAMES, 24, of McAllen, Texas, at 3:54 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Milton Avenue and Newman Street, Janesville. Also arrested on charges of criminal damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MITCHELL C. CONVERSE, 34, of 731 Elm St., Beloit, at 2:56 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Beloit and Burbank avenues, Janesville.
Reported
BURGLARY at 5:59 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Park City Family Restaurant, 2004 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville. A cash register containing about $300 was taken and a window valued at $500 was broken.
FLEEING at 10:19 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, on Center Avenue near Jackson Street, Janesville, when a police officer saw an “unregistered dirt bike,” whose rider fled when the officer tried to stop it. The motorcycle and rider were not located.
