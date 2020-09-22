Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
JENNIFER K. GERTH, 38, of 3324 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit, at 7:58 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at 5744 E. Creek Road, town of Turtle. It was listed as her first offense. She was also arrested on charges of hit-and-run, carrying a concealed weapon, endangering safety by use of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 16-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 12:06 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at highways 59 and 104, town of Magnolia. Rock County sheriff's deputies reported finding marijuana in the vehicle.
Reported
SHOTS FIRED at 10:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Creekside Drive and Hayner Road, town of Rock. Authorities reported finding four spent shell casings. No witnesses could provide a vehicle description.
Accident
HIT-AND-RUN at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Woodcrest and Satinwood drives, Janesville, when police say Timothy J. Gallitz, 36, of Helenville, lost control and hit a curb and tree before stopping and running away. His passenger, Amanda L. Buri, 31, of 838 E. Elmwood Ave., Beloit, went to a local hospital with a broken right ankle. Charges are pending for Gallitz, including for hit-and-run causing injury.