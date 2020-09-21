Rock County
Arrests
AMANDA L. BURI, 31, no fixed address, Beloit, at 4:41 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville, on charges of fraudulent writings/forgery and retail theft.
HANDY V. PAYTON, 45, of 232 N. Terrace St., Janesville, at 3:23 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at his home on charges of strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, and disorderly conduct.
Intoxicated driving arrests
ANDREW J. BRADLEY, 18, of 1431 Tyler St., Janesville, at 11:26 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at 1505 Tyler St., Janesville. Also cited for hit-and-run an unattended vehicle.
KEVIN DAVILA, 21, of 1008 Somerset Drive, Janesville, at 8:26 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Garfield and Oakland avenues, Janesville.