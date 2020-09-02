Rock County

Arrest

DONTRELL M. CORTEZ, 22, of Bloomington, Illinois, at 4:51 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at an unlisted location on a charge of felony retail theft. 

Intoxicated driving arrest

SANTONIO I. VENEGAS, 21, of 904 McKinley St., Janesville, at 2:06 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Franklin and Racine streets, Janesville. It was listed as a second offense. 

Charged

FABIOLA ESPARZA, 25, of 6219 S. Highway 51, No. 25, town of Rock, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. Beloit police say on Saturday, Aug. 29, Esparza struck a co-worker in the face. 