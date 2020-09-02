Rock County
Arrest
DONTRELL M. CORTEZ, 22, of Bloomington, Illinois, at 4:51 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at an unlisted location on a charge of felony retail theft.
Intoxicated driving arrest
SANTONIO I. VENEGAS, 21, of 904 McKinley St., Janesville, at 2:06 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Franklin and Racine streets, Janesville. It was listed as a second offense.
Charged
FABIOLA ESPARZA, 25, of 6219 S. Highway 51, No. 25, town of Rock, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. Beloit police say on Saturday, Aug. 29, Esparza struck a co-worker in the face.