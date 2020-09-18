Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
JAMIE R. BUTZLAFF, 21, of 723 W. Ladd Lane, Edgerton, at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 at North Highway 51 and East Highway 14, town of Janesville. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff’s deputies also say they arrested Butzlaff on a charge of possessing a schedule IV controlled substance.
RUTH L. CHEEK, 52, of DeForest, at 8:38 p.m., Sept. 12 at North Highway 14 and East County MM, town of Harmony. It was listed as a second offense.
AMBER M. LENTZ, 34, homeless, at midnight, Sept. 11 at South Highway 51 and West BR Townline Road, town of Rock. It was listed as a second offense.
BRITTANY M. MASCARENAS, 30, of 112 Bluff St., Beloit, at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at South Riverside Drive and East Inman Parkway, town of Beloit. It was listed as a second offense.
ZENAS F. SMITH, 53, of Chicago, Illinois, at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 at South Prairie Avenue and East LT Townline Road, town of La Prairie. It was listed as a first offense.