Rock County
Accident
MEMORIAL DRIVE AND EISENHOWER AVENUE, Janesville, at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, when a motorcycle driven by Nick Q. Munro, 29, of Newville, struck the back of a truck driven by Victoria L. Simonson, 35, of Janesville, who turned from Memorial Drive to Eisenhower Avenue. Munro was taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was cited for operating while revoked and without insurance, and Simonson was cited for failing to yield on a left turn causing great bodily harm and for operating without insurance.