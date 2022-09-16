Rock County
Felony arrests
ZARAI GARCIA, 24, of Beloit, on Oct. 11, 2021, in the 1000 block of Gerald Avenue, Beloit, on two charges of felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety and felony hit-and-run while causing great bodily harm.
DEONTE X. FLOWERS, 26, of Milton, on Oct. 18, 2021, near the intersection of Milwaukee and Leeson Park roads, Beloit, on felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime and possession of heroin with the intent to deliver.
XAVION ROBERTSON, 19, of Beloit, on Sunday, Feb. 27, at Dunham’s Sports, 1800 Humes Road, Janesville, on possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
ROBERT L. CLAY III, 37, of Beloit, on Friday, May 6, at the First National Bank and Trust Company, 2636 Highway 51, Janesville, on felony charges of uttering a forgery.
DAVID F. McGUIRE, 40, of Footville, on Monday, June 6, on Interstate 90/39 near mile marker 169 on felony charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
TONY L. RICH, 53, of Beloit, on Monday, July 4, at Festival Foods, 2233 Humes Road, Janesville, on felony charges of retail theft of between $500 and $5,000.
TABITHA D. MAJORS, 50, of Janesville, at 1:02 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the 700 block of Myrtle Way, Janesville, on felony charges of theft from a patient or a resident of a facility and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
KRISTA M. EASH, 23, of Edgerton, at 2:57 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Walmart Supercenter, 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville, on felony charges of retail theft of more than $500 but less than $5,000. Also at 6:35 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, in the 100 block of Center Avenue, Janesville, on felony charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer.
A 17-YEAR-OLD BELOIT BOY, at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Rock County Jail, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, on felony charges of battery by a prisoner.
BRANDON L. CHAPLES, 26, of McHenry, Illinois, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, on East Centerway, Janesville, on felony charges of false imprisonment.
ANTHONY J. LOPEZ, 21, of Janesville, at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Northern Town Motel, 1409 Center Ave., Janesville, on felony charges of felony intimidation of a victim with domestic violence modifiers and theft from a person.
ASHLEY A. FRYE, 36, of Milton, at 11:44 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Rock County Jail, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs.
OSCAR O. SANCHEZ, 18, of Beloit, at 11:22 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, in the 1300 block of Central Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of attempting to flee or elude police.
GORDON W. HARRISON, 63, of Janesville, at 11:02 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at home on felony charges of strangulation and suffocation.
BRYAN A. CHESMORE, 34, of town of Rock, at 11:18 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at home on felony charges of strangulation and suffocation.
A 15-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY, at 8:51 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at home on felony charges of throwing bodily fluids at a public safety officer.
BRIAN K. ANDERSON, 52, of Janesville, at 9:24 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at home on felony charges of substantial battery with the intention to cause great bodily harm.
JOSHUA S. SOKOLIK, 45, of Janesville, at 3:53 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, in the 100 block of Racine Street, Janesville, on two felony charges of battery or threat to law enforcement officers.
NOAH S. STEPHENSON, 23, of Janesville, at 10:18 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at home on charges of strangulation and suffocation with a domestic abuse modifier.
HEATHER L. SPANGLER, 32, of Janesville, at 10:36 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at the Holiday Inn, 3100 Wellington Place, Janesville, on felony charges of possession of fentanyl and designer drugs with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a felon.
ELFEGO T. HERNANDEZ, 23, of San Antonio, at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the 1900 block of Center Avenue, Janesville, on charges of attempted battery or threat to a law enforcement or correctional officer.
OWI arrests
DAWN M. STROPE, 50, of Janesville, at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in the 800 block of Sutherland Avenue, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, third offense.
CODY W. GRUENWALD, 27, of Janesvillee, at 1:34 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the 3100 block of South Highway 51, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
BETHANY A. HOVER, 32, of Janesville, at 2:56 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the first block of Center Avenue, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense, with a minor child in the vehicle.
DANIEL J. WILSON, 43, of Janesville, at 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, in the 200 block of Milwaukee Street, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
ELIZABETH A.R. MALO, 20, of Edgerton, at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Garfield Avenue, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
STEPHEN J. McDONNELL, 54, of Madison, at 2:28 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in the 11000 block of West Stebbinsville Road, town of Porter, on charges of operating while impaired, fifth or sixth offense. Based on online court records, this is technically McDonnell’s seventh OWI charge with a sixth OWI offense still pending.
Reported
IDENTITY THEFT at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, near the intersection of Parker and Memorial drives, Janesville. A 27-year-old woman was cited for identifying herself to an officer using her sister’s name.
THEFT at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, in the 4500 block of East Cress Court, town of Harmony. A catalytic converter was reported as stolen out of a truck parts storage yard.
FRAUD at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, in the 3200 block of South Old Highway 11, town of Plymouth. A man alleged that his name had been forged by a sales representative from a gutter repair company on a contract for service.
THEFT at 7:12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, on North Britt Road, town of Janesville. A couple were scammed out of $2,000 after being instructed to purchase Best Buy gift cards and read off the card numbers over the phone.
THREAT at 12:07 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in the 400 block of North Pine Street, Janesville. A man reported that another man threatened to bury his child.
THEFT at 5:06 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at T-Mobile, 2201 Humes Road, Janesville. An unidentified man allegedly stole three iPhones from the store.
SCAM at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in the 1000 block of North Fremont Street, Janesville. A man reported being the victim of a phone scam where they convinced him to buy $10,750 in Bitcoin.
FIREWORKS at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Zoxx Social Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville. A firework was shot off in the parking lot.
VANDALISM at 10:01 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, in the 900 block of East Milwaukee Street, Janesville. A man called to report someone had damaged eight of his maple trees by tearing down branches.
ORDINANCE VIOLATION at 8:34 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, in the first block of East Van Buren Street, Janesville. A 75-year-old man was cited for camping on the side of the street.
ANIMAL COMPLAINT at 10:06 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, in the 1400 block of Elida Street, Janesville. A woman was cited for having an animal at large after her dog allegedly killed one of her neighbor’s cats.
FRAUD at 2:36 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at CVS Pharmacy, 1832 W. Court St., Janesville. Pharmacy employees reported getting a fraudulent prescription for opioids claiming to be from an Ohio medical practitioner.
THEFT at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at the Janesville Police Station, 100 North Jackson St. A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had stolen her wallet after finding one of his debit cards inside it when retrieving it from police storage.
DISPUTE at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, on South County G, town of La Prairie. An Illinois man alleged that his teenage children were being locked in the basement of their mother’s home and not being fed. Police deemed the claim unfounded upon searching the residence.
VANDALISM at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the 10000 block of East Tighe Road, town of Clinton. A man was arrested for allegedly damaging cabinets and a water pipe inside a barn that he rents.