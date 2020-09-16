Rock County
Charged
MICHAEL D. PFAFF II, 32, of 207 Depot St, Footville, with operating a motor vehicle without owner consent and theft by acquisition of a credit card. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Aug. 17, Pfaff stole the car and credit card belonging to someone he knows.
KENNETH P. SHILTS, 52, of Kenosha, with identity theft by avoidance and obstructing an officer. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on July 11, Shilts was violating a slow/no wake order and gave someone else's address for a citation.