Rock County
Arrest
JACOB T. VELIZ MUNOZ, 17, of Monroe, at 8:17 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Rockport Road and Park Avenue, Janesville, on a charge of fleeing an officer.
Intoxicated driving arrest
JEREMY T. SHEA, 35, of 1827 Pine Ridge Drive, Janesville, at 12:19 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at highways 14 and 51, Janesville, on charges of first-offense OWI, possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reported
12-YEAR-OLD BOY BURNED at 11:32 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 when police responded to the 600 block of South High Street, Janesville, for a report of the boy who said a teenager pushed him down and burned his ankle with a lighter.