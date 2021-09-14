Rock County
Arrests
A 15-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY, at 8:07 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in the 300 block of Linn Street, Janesville, on charges of strong-armed robbery and fourth-degree sexual assault.
JAMIE P. MATHER, 46, of 1629 Green Forest Run, Janesville, at 11:27 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Racine Street and Center Avenue, Janesville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and two bench warrants for failing to appear on previous misdemeanor charges.
MARCO J. MORENO, 27, of 2324 Shopiere Road, Beloit, at 10:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Milton Avenue and Black Bridge Road, Janesville, on a charge of fleeing.
BRENDAN D. DALY, 38, of 620 Lincoln St., No. 1, Janesville, at 3:33 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at home on charges of false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
ELI S. SPEARS, 20, of 10319 E. County X, Clinton, at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, on domestic-violence charges of strangulation, battery and disorderly conduct.
RONALD P. COLEMAN, 33, of 103 N. Washington St., Janesville, at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Jackson and State streets, Janesville, on charges of battery to a public officer, disorderly conduct, battery and a probation violation. In the same incident, a Janesville woman was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing.
CLARISA A.M. KOCH, 27, of 802 McKinley St., Janesville, at 10:17 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at home on charges of battery or threat to law enforcement, criminal damage and disorderly conduct.
Intoxicated driving arrests
TYLER J.L. THOMPSON, 25, of 2767 N. Robinson Drive, No. 5, Janesville, at 5:06 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at 1911 Milton Ave., Janesville.
MARC W. VAN ZANDT, 52, of 9:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Kettering Street and Milton Avenue, Janesville.
SHANNON R. HOLMES, 38, Madison, at 1:54 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, on West Lang Road in the town of Spring Valley.
ANTHONY C. RAMIREZ, 22, Wheeling, Illinois, at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Highway 14 and River Road, town of Janesville, after a deputy reported erratic driving. The arrest was listed as Ramirez's first for intoxicated driving.
KATIE C. DRAEVING, 40, of 8441 N. Highway 14, No. 21, Evansville, at 1:34 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Willowdale and Mineral Point roads, town of Janesville. The arrest was listed as her first for intoxicated driving.
Reported
FORGERY at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, when a town of Union resident reported received a UW Credit Union debit card in the mail despite never doing business with the credit union. He also received a denial for a business recovery grant from the state Department of Revenue. He had not applied for it. He didn't lose any money.
DISTURBANCE at Pathways Group Home, 4944 E. County A, town of Harmony, at 1:33 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. A 15-year-old was referred to juvenile authorities on a charge of disorderly conduct after she allegedly punched a youth worker in the back and use foul language.
BURGLARY at 9:39 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, on East County O in the town of La Prairie, when an intrusion alarm led to discovery of a broken window.
JAIL FIGHT at 1:38 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Rock County Jail, after a fight between two inmates in which one suffered a broken ankle. Both were referred to the district attorney for possible charges of battery by prisoner.
SEX OFFENSE at 4:02 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, when a town of Janesville parent reported her underage daughter had received photos showing intimate parts of a 19-year-old man.