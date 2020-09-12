Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
JUAN A. TORRES, 20, of 344 Milton Ave., Janesville, at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at BR Townline Road and Prairie Avenue, town of Beloit. It was not listed which number offense it was.
PATRICK L. WATROUS, 21, of 846 Kellogg Ave., No. 8, Janesville, at 3:31 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at an undisclosed location. It was not listed which number offense it was, but Janesville police also arrested Watrous on a charge of hit-and-run.
Charged
DARBY L. ALLEN, 52, of 101 E. Main St., No. 15, Evansville, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct as acts of domestic abuse. Beloit police say on Wednesday, Sept. 9, Allen struck a woman he knows and gave her a concussion and subcutaneous hematoma.
CODY V. CLARK, 18, of 4510 E. Tomahawk Lane, town of Harmony, with sexual assault of a child younger than 16. Janesville police say on June 11, Clark sexually assaulted and groped a girl.