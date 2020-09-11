Rock County
Charged
LADALE M. JOHNSON, 34, of Madison, with substantial battery as an act of domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and two counts of bail jumping. Janesville police say on Aug. 16 or 17, Johnson struck a woman he knows in Janesville.
JERMEL JONES, 26, of 1210 Sylvester St., Janesville, with battery by prisoner, substantial battery and disorderly conduct. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say on Sept. 2, Jones struck someone else at the Rock County Jail, causing that person to need six stitches.
DERRICK A. WILLIAMS, 34, of 1425 Nelson Ave., Beloit, with four counts of identity theft for financial gain. Janesville police say between Dec. 5 and Jan. 27, Williams withdrew more than $850 from the savings account of someone else.