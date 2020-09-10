Rock County
Arrests
BIANCA J. DAVENPORT, 24, of 320 N. Academy St., Janesville, at 6:42 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at 3444 Midvale Drive, Janesville, on charges of felony and misdemeanor child neglect.
JEREMY D. PRINKEY, 43, of 149 W. Madison Ave, Milton, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 425 Harding St., Janesville, on charges of throwing bodily fluids at a public safety officer, battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Charged
AMANDA K. KIND, 35, of 1408 W. Court St., Janesville, and JENNIFER L. STREULY, 30, of 526 Eisenhower Ave., No. 2, Janesville, with party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Janesville police say on Aug. 12, Kind was driving and Streuly was a passenger in a car that dragged a man as he held onto the car, reaching high speeds and leaving the man with road rash and holes torn through his shoes.
THADDEIUS T. MARSHALL, 46, of 1667 Yates Ave., Beloit, with attempted strangulation and suffocation and false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Janesville police say on Sept. 4, Marshall got into a dispute over fishing and then into a physical altercation at a fast food restaurant.
BRANDI L. NEUMANN, 36, of Belvidere, Illinois, with strangulation and suffocation, battery, and disorderly conduct. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Aug. 28, Neumann strangled a woman she knows and threw around property belonging to that woman.