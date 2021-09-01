MICHELLE E. BLACK, 53, of 1702 Pine St., Janesville, at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at State Street and Willard Avenue, Janesville, on charges of maintaining premises or vehicle for drug trafficking and receiving stolen property.
MICHAEL A. BLACK, 24, of 1702 S. Pine St., Janesville, at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 1804 Center Ave., Janesville, on charges of manufacturing or delivering less than 200 grams of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Intoxicated driving arrests
AUSTIN FLORES, 19, Fort Atkinson, at 1:46 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Mount Zion Avenue and Wright Road, Janesville.
FRANCISCO J. CRUZ, 18, Laredo, Texas, at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Beloit Avenue and Reuther Way, Janesville.
REBECCA M. GANZOW FORTIER, 41, of 3112 N. Partridge Hollow Drive, Janesville, at 5:14 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Ruger Avenue and Greendale Drive, Janesville.
Charged
PATRICK J. RYAN, 46, of 1702 E. Road 4, Edgerton, with concealing stolen property, bail jumping and two counts of identity theft. He is accused of possessing a stolen wallet and using a credit card from the wallet on Aug. 17 and 18 to buy things at a Janesville liquor store and a smoke shop.
