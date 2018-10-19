Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
PATRICK J. RILEY, 36, of 3315 S. Highway 51, Janesville, at 3:43 a.m. Tuesday at highways J and O.
RYAN N. MCGEE, 31, of 703 North Oakhill Ave., Janesville, at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday at 6530 South Highway 51, town of Rock. It was his first offense.
Reported
BURGLARY at 7:13 a.m. Tuesday at 4323 East Highway 14, town of Harmony. A known suspect stole five chain saws and two saws.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse