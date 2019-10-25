Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

JUSTIN C. GARCIA, 29, of 103 N. Janesville St., Milton, at midnight Thursday at East Racine Street and Randall Avenue, Janesville.

Accident

WRIGHT ROAD AT SKYVIEW DRIVE, JANESVILLE, at 7:55 a.m. Thursday, when an SUV driven by Martha J. Scott, 69, of 4014 Hearthstone Drive, Janesville, collided in the intersection with a car driven by Ashley K. Davis, 23, of 720 Lincoln Ave., Beloit. Scott was transported with a possible injury and Davis with a suspected minor injury to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Scott was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign. Davis cited for failing to wear a seatbelt and driving without insurance.