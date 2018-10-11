Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
TYLER D. BAKER, 22, of 306 Milton Ave., Janesville, at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at Kellogg and Cleveland avenues, Janesville.
LARISSA A. MARKLEY SMITH, 33, of 3214 Randolph Road, Janesville, at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Court Street, Janesville, after the car she was driving hit a parked car. She was also charged with inattentive driving. The intoxicated driving charge was listed as her second.
VICTOR R. ZUNIGA, 17, of 1917 Hoover St., Janesville, at 3:20 a.m. Saturday at Parker Drive and Centerway, Janesville.
Fire call
3007 PALMER DRIVE, JANESVILLE, at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday, for a report of smoke and flames. No fire was found. The motor of a washing machine malfunctioned, producing smoke in a hallway.
