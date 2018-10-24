Rock County

Charged

JOSEPH M. KJORNES, 33, of 2204 Cornell Ave., Janesville, with possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated causing injury. He is accused of possessing heroin when he drove a car into the rear of a van stopped in traffic on Highway 51 at Highway 11 in Janesville on Thursday night. Two van occupants were transported for medical treatment.

DARIUS S. STEWART, 24, of 411 W. Racine St., No. 150, Janesville, with  substantial battery and disorderly conduct, both as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of assaulting a woman at his residence July 9. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

MARILYNNE MCCLELLAND, 21, of 1510 Morningside Drive, No. 1, Janesville, with child neglect/harm did not occur. She is accused of leaving a small child at home alone for about three hours.

CODY M. MURPHY, 20, of 1119 MacLean Road, Elkhorn, with forgery. He is accused of cashing two stolen checks totaling $708 at two Walmarts on Sept. 2. LATASHA A. MILLER, 26, of 5614 Highway 11, No. 7W, Elkhorn, is charged with party to forgery in the same case.

DERRICK L. ROBINSON, 46, of 307 N. Jackson St., No. 1, Janesville, with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of marijuana. He is accused of possessing 3.8 grams of cocaine and 0.7 grams of marijuana on Oct. 17 in a car parked in the 400 block of North Pearl Street, Janesville.

NATHAN D. BATES, 30, of Janesville, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct, both as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of assaulting a man in the 2700 block of Park Place Lane, Janesville, on Aug. 23. An arrest warrant was issued.

ROBERT L. THOMAS SR., 54, of 1304 N. Randall Ave., Janesville, with  substantial battery/domestic abuse. He is accused of  assaulting a woman at his residence Aug. 11.

