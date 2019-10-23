Rock County

Arrest

MARCUS A. HILL, 24, 468 N. Walnut St., Janesville, at 12:58 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 2700 block of West Wall Street, Janesville, on suspicion of two counts of felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of probation violation.

Intoxicated driving arrests

KRYISS EASON, 23, Beloit, at 9:20 p.m. Monday at 4940 S. County D, town of Rock, after police stopped Eason's vehicle for speeding.

EUGENIO BARRALES-FLORES, 47, 1105 Kellogg Ave., No. A16, Janesville, at 4:06 a.m. Tuesday at Academy and McKinley streets, Janesville.

Charged

HONEY M. FREEMAN, 54, of 329 S. Washington St., Janesville, with possession of narcotics. She is accused of possessing 1.3 grams of powder Monday at her residence that tested positive as an illicit drug after police responded to a report of a possible overdose.