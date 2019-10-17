Rock County

Arrests

STEVEN W. SUTTON, 65, of 1716 Hoover St., Janesville, at 8:43 p.m. Sunday at home on charges of false imprisonment, strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct.

NATHAN R. TERRY, 26, of 313 S. Pontiac Drive, Janesville, at 5:28 p.m. Oct. 9 at 1411 N. Claremont Drive on charges of forgery and theft of movable property.

Intoxicated driving arrest

KAMRIN N. ARNOLD, 33, of 2325 Ruger Ave., Janesville, at 6:55 p.m. Sunday at 1325 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville on charges of operating while intoxicated.

Accident

INTERSECTION OF KELLOGG AND OAKHILL AVENUES, JANESVILLE, at 3:59 p.m. Friday. A car driven by Juan Torres, 19, of 344 Milton Ave., Janesville, was driving south on Oakhill Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into the intersection, striking a vehicle driven by Sarah Stubbendick, 45, of 2411 W. Burbank Ave., Janesville. Stubbendick and a passenger were transported for medical treatment. Torres was cited for no insurance, operating while suspended and failing to stop at a stop sign, according to the accident report.

Walworth County

Charged

ALEXANDER B. BEATOVIC, 20, of 724 S. Woodpine Drive, Elkhorn, and formerly of Lake Geneva; JEVAN C. DIAZ, 20, of 1022 Williams St., Lake Geneva; and MERCEDES P. SHARKUS, 21, of W3816 Dahlia Drive, Lake Geneva, all with party to armed robbery, burglary and misdemeanor theft. Elkhorn police say the three were involved in robbing people of marijuana with air guns and stealing a wallet and an Xbox.

JOSEPH B. ELLEFSEN, 33, of 140 Prairie St., Sharon, with second-offense possession of marijuana, resisting an officer and possessing drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say on Sept. 22, they stopped Ellefsen, who was driving, and found him with 1.5 grams of marijuana before he tensed up and resisted police efforts at a blood draw.

JOSEPH R. SILVERMAN, 31, of 1448 Sunrise Trail, Burlington, with possession of an electric weapon, THC and drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Sept. 7, they stopped Silverman and found a stun gun, THC cartridges and vaporizers in the car he was driving.