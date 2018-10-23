Rock County

Arrest

BENOIT XAVIER BRAY, 33, of Sun Prairie, at 7:59 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Racine Street, Janesville, on charges of aggravated battery.

Intoxicated driving arrests

MATTHEW J. CAPONIGRO, 32, of 2738 Park Place Lane, No. 15, Janesville, at 6:54 p.m. Saturday at Highway 14 and County F, town of Janesville.

NATHAN D. LIPPS, 30, of 925 Burton St., No. 3, Beloit, at 3:20 a.m. Saturday at Shopiere Road and Chippewa Trail, Beloit.

FRANCISCO RAMOS, 41, of 437 Harding St., Janesville, at 9:35 p.m. Sunday at Highway 26 and Harmony Town Hall Road, town of Harmony. It was listed as Ramos' second arrest on a drunken driving charge.

Accident

WILLARD AVENUE, NORTH OF STATE STREET, JANESVILLE, at 1:12 p.m. Friday. Renae Kim Johnson, 62, of 2409 Hawaii Drive, Janesville, sneezed while driving, causing her to swerve off the road and hit a tree. Johnson was transported to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville with suspected minor injuries.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse