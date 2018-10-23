Rock County
Arrest
BENOIT XAVIER BRAY, 33, of Sun Prairie, at 7:59 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Racine Street, Janesville, on charges of aggravated battery.
Intoxicated driving arrests
MATTHEW J. CAPONIGRO, 32, of 2738 Park Place Lane, No. 15, Janesville, at 6:54 p.m. Saturday at Highway 14 and County F, town of Janesville.
NATHAN D. LIPPS, 30, of 925 Burton St., No. 3, Beloit, at 3:20 a.m. Saturday at Shopiere Road and Chippewa Trail, Beloit.
FRANCISCO RAMOS, 41, of 437 Harding St., Janesville, at 9:35 p.m. Sunday at Highway 26 and Harmony Town Hall Road, town of Harmony. It was listed as Ramos' second arrest on a drunken driving charge.
Accident
WILLARD AVENUE, NORTH OF STATE STREET, JANESVILLE, at 1:12 p.m. Friday. Renae Kim Johnson, 62, of 2409 Hawaii Drive, Janesville, sneezed while driving, causing her to swerve off the road and hit a tree. Johnson was transported to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville with suspected minor injuries.
