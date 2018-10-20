Rock County
Arrest
JARROD A. BLANTON, 38, of 527 W. 14th Place, Chicago, at 4 p.m. Thursday at 21 S. Jackson St., Janesville, on charges of prescription fraud, forgery, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Intoxicated driving arrests
KATERI R. KRAUS, 20, of 2323 Lombard Ave., Janesville, at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday at 215 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville.
JAY D. PETERSON, 39, of 205 Cedar Ave., Brodhead, at 9:29 p.m. Thursday at 601 S. Randall Ave., Janesville.
Reported
THEFT reported at 6:04 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Royal Road, Janesville. A power saw valued at $800 was reported stolen. A vacuum valued at $100 was reported stolen but later recovered.
Accidents
WINESAP DRIVE AND BOND PLACE, Janesville, at 3:45 p.m. Thursday. A 14-year-old Janesville girl rode her bike into the road and was struck by a vehicle driven by Joan M. Barnett Burdick, 56, of 17 Blanchard St., Edgerton. No citations were issued. The girl was taken to MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, for her injuries.
COURT AND JACKSON STREETS, Janesville, at 2:39 p.m. Oct. 12. A vehicle driven by Alexandrea J. Buchanan, 22, of 1244 Putnam Ave., Janesville, failed to yield right of way at a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by Brittany M. Davis, 18, of 1451 S. Chatham St., Janesville. Davis’ vehicle then lost control and struck a third vehicle driven by Anthony J. Watkins, 23, of 1036 Shaw Court, Whitewater. Two passengers in Watkins’ car, Wendi J. Mogensen, 37, of 773 S. Main St., Janesville, and Renisha R. Jones, 28, of 419 S. Locust St., Janesville, were transported to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville, for their injuries. Buchanan was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Walworth County
Charged
REGINE D. BROWN, 24, of 211 E. Jefferson St., No. 10, Elkhorn, with 16 counts of identity theft for financial gain. Elkhorn police say between April 29 and May 1, Brown used someone else’s credit card and charged amounts between $6.33 and $516.11 several times at various stores throughout Walworth County.
ROBERT J. SANDERS, 50, of W2447 B Saint Peters Road, East Troy, with possession with intent to deliver between 1,000 and 2,500 grams of marijuana, delivering between 200 and 1,000 grams of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say Sept. 11 in the town of East Troy, they found Sanders with nearly 2 pounds of marijuana, as well as eight or nine marijuana plants on his property. Sanders told police he was in his third year of growing.
JESUS B. VALADEZ, 38, of 302 S. Prince St., Whitewater, with second-offense marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Sept. 14, they stopped Valadez and found him with a clear plastic baggy of marijuana and a smoking device.
JACOB D. VANDERSTAPPEN, 32, of 853 Comus Drive, Delavan, with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say in July, they conducted a search warrant and believed cocaine was being distributed from where Vanderstappen lived, where police also reported finding a baggie with marijuana inside, a metal grinder and a smoking device.
