Rock County

Arrest

MARCOS MENDOZA GARCIA, 36, of 708 Prairie Ave., Janesville, at 6:58 p.m. Tuesday at home on charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Intoxicated driving arrest

KELLY JEAN WILLIAMS, 42, of 1303 First Center Ave., Brodhead, at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday at Milwaukee Street and Wright Road, Janesville.