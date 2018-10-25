Public record for Oct. 25, 2018 Gazette staff 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Rock CountyChargedHARVEY L. QUALE, 37, of 110 S. Locust St., Janesville, with aggravated battery. He is accused of assaulting a man he knows Monday at Quale's residence, causing a skull fracture. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse Sections AgricultureBusinessCommunity BriefsCrimeEducationGovernmentHealth CareLocal NewsNames in the NewsNation/WorldPoliticsPublic RecordStateWalworth County E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Dining & Destinations Dining & Destinations Fall 2018 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Oct 25 Adult indoor lap swim Thu, Oct 25, 2018 Marshall Middle School Oct 25 Jeanne Dyer and Jack Armstrong Thu, Oct 25, 2018 Bragii Coffee House and Wine Bar Oct 25 Lake Geneva Farmers Market Thu, Oct 25, 2018 Horticultural Hall Oct 25 "Autumn Festival" exhibit Thu, Oct 25, 2018 Marling HomeWorks Oct 25 Kim Alba Thu, Oct 25, 2018 Matheson Memorial Library The Latest Public record for Oct. 25, 2018 Beloit native to be 'sponsor' of USS Beloit Former 1st District candidate arrested by FBI Complaint: Woman facing seventh OWI told police she was on medication East Troy man accused of fourth intoxicated driving charge Old-time entertainment: "War of the Worlds" radio play planned Oct. 31 on WCLO 20Q: Catching up with Lark executive chef Jen Tillou Janesville officials warn of people posing as city employees Local movie listings for Oct. 25, 2018 Where to find live local entertainment from Oct. 25-31, 2018 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesUPDATE: One woman killed in Milton Avenue accidentUPDATED: Walworth County deputy shoots, kills motoristName of woman killed in Milton Avenue crash releasedDavid "Stokes" BobzienName of woman killed in town of Janesville crash releasedTalks of relocating Rock County Fairgrounds resurfaceDeath notices for Oct. 22, 2018Death notices for Oct. 23, 2018Screens to be installed after teen jumps from sheriff's office windowDeath notices for Oct. 20, 2018 Images Videos CollectionsMilton volleyball defeats Craig in regional finalFall fun photosOver 1,000 bidders attend Janesville auctionCraig overpowered by Middleton in 42-7 lossElkhorn soccer defeats Delavan-Darien in title matchWIAA State Girls Golf Tournament Stocks Market Data by TradingView
