Rock County

Charged

TASHA M. SLAUGHTER, 27, of 905 Sweeney Road, Edgerton, with burglary and theft. She is accused of participating in a burglary of a shed on North Henke Road on or about Sept. 12. ERICA L. HARTZELL, 35, of 1900 Center Ave., Janesville, was charged Oct. 7 in the same incident, with burglary and theft. An arrest warrant was issued for Slaughter.

KOREY A. LATTIMORE, 39, of 212 E. Ridge Road, Beloit, with fraudulent use of a financial transaction card. he is accused of using the card of a woman he knows to make 11 purchases totaling more than $3,800 from the Janesville Menards store in July.

ANTONIO D. HOWARD, 40, Madison, with felony retail theft and possession of THC, second offense. He is accused of taking $1,346 worth of merchandise from the Janesville Kohl's store on Monday afternoon and having 2 grams of marijuana in his possession.