Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

JORDAN P. MURPHY, 30, of 3912 N. Hackbarth Road, No. 5, Janesville, at 11:56 p.m. Wednesday at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say Murphy admitted to driving to the sheriff’s office, where he wanted to turn himself in for intoxicated driving. It was his first offense.

Reported

THEFT OF FIREARM at 5:24 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Bradley Street, town of Turtle. A man told Rock County sheriff’s deputies that he had a 9 mm handgun in his truck. When he left for work, the gun was not there. The truck was unlocked. Nothing else was taken, according to a report.