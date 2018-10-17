Rock County
Arrest
JASON J. KELSEY, 44, of 730 Elm St., Beloit, at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Janesville Police Department on a charge of burglary.
Charged
ANTONIO K. PENNIX, 34, of 511 S. Crosby Ave., Janesville, with physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct. He is accused of punching a teen he knows multiple times Saturday at his residence.
BRANDII D. JOHNSON, 46, of 2309 Harvard Drive, No. 9, Janesville, with battery by prisoner. She is accused of assaulting another inmate at the Rock County Jail on Monday.
